* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 1 pct

* Banks top leaderboard after recent slump

* Tesco shares advance on industry report (Updates prices)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's top share index climbed on Wednesday, with Tesco gaining after an industry sales report and banks bouncing back on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1 percent to 5,690.82 by 1122 GMT after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session. The benchmark index is down nearly 9 percent so far this year.

The UK banking index rose 1.5 percent after slumping more than 8 percent since Monday on concerns about the health of the sector and the global economy.

Press reports said Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse were taking measures to reassure the market following recent falls.

Shares in Barclays, HSBC and RBS were up 1.4 percent to 3 percent.

"Financial stocks in general are finding some support after the torrid start to the week, but this looks more like opportunistic bargain hunters dipping a toe in the water rather than a wholesale shift in sentiment," Tony Cross, analyst at Trustnet Direct, said.

Tesco rose 4.2 percent after a report by researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the company showed signs of improvement.

Sainsbury's gained 1.4 percent after the report said it continued to outperform its British supermarket rivals in the early weeks of the year, providing reassurance for investors ahead of its takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail .

Shares in Worldpay rose 4.3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its stance on the stock of to British payments processor to "buy" from "neutral".

Hikma Pharmaceuticals slumped 14.3 percent after saying it would now pay $535 million less than an earlier offer to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business after due diligence.

ARM Holdings fell 2 percent after the British chip designer, whose technology powers smartphones, reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.

Some brokers said that on an underlying basis, earnings missed estimates, while others highlighted the risky outlook for the global economy. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and John Stonestreet)