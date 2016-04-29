MADRID, April 29 Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial said on Friday that 59 percent of shareholders in Australian detention camp operator Broadspectrum had accepted its A$1.5-per-share takeover bid.

Ferrovial needed more than 50 percent acceptance by Monday evening for the takeover to succeed but said it was extending the offer until May 13 as it aimed to reach at least 90 percent acceptance and de-list Broadspectrum. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodrigues; Editing by Julien Toyer)