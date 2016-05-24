BRIEF-Sapling prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners for audit its financial statement
BRASILIA May 24 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is slated to receive less cash from the sale of Swiss bank BSI SA after Singapore closed down BSI's operations in the city-state for breaching anti-money laundering rules, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, declined to say how much the price would be reduced. BTG Pactual will seek compensation from Assicurazioni Generali SpA, BSI's previous owner, in a equal amount, the source added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Betterment, one the earliest and largest online wealth managers known as robo-advisers, is launching new services that will allow clients to receive financial advice from human advisers, as digital and traditional investment management models converge.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Global investments in agriculture technology startups fell 30 percent in 2016 as investor interest in companies offering drones and satellite-guided farm machines cooled following the biggest capital inflow ever a year earlier, according to a study released on Tuesday.