SOFIA, Sept 28 Bulgaria's parliament on
Wednesday extended state aid to energy firm NEK, which must pay
over 620 million euros ($694 million) to Russia over a cancelled
nuclear power project.
The country plans to pay at least 400 million euros to
Russia's nuclear giant Rosatom by year-end, and hopes it will
get the European Commission's approval for the aid by then.
A court ruled in June that Sofia must pay the sum for the
equipment produced by Rosatom for the Belene nuclear project,
which Bulgaria abandoned in 2012 due to financial constraints
along with U.S. and EU concerns over its energy dependence on
Russia.
Bulgaria gave a contract to Rosatom in 2006 to build two
1,000 megawatt reactors at Belene on the Danube River
Failure to pay back swiftly may prompt Russia to seek
insolvency of Bulgaria's public electricity provider NEK,
putting at risk its financial stability and that of the whole
energy sector, energy officials have said.
The aid funds will be come from Bulgaria's relatively hefty
fiscal reserve and will not have a negative impact on next
year's public finances, the head of the parliamentary budgetary
commission, Menda Stoyanova, said.
Stoyanova said aid will be repaid from the proceeds of the
nuclear equipment the company will receive from Russia, but the
exact terms of how and when it will be paid are yet to be agreed
upon.
Bulgaria is considering selling the 2,000 megawatt nuclear
project to private investors, keeping a small state stake in it,
after its attempt to sell the equipment to Iran did not succeed.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)