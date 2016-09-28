Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 3049 6414

TOP STORIES

Fed's Williams says U.S. economy can handle rate hike

SAN FRANCISCO - The Federal Reserve can raise interest rates without threatening the U.S. economic recovery, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said, saying the central bank risks doing more harm by continued inaction. (USA-FED/WILLIAMS (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved by Ann Saphir, 550 words)

BoE's Carney sees positive long-term prospects for UK economy- Herald Scotland

Long-term prospects are positive for the UK economy and it is performing as the Bank of England had expected when it introduced stimulus measures in August to cushion the economic shock from the June Brexit vote, Governor Mark Carney said in an interview with Herald Scotland. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks edge down on Europe bank woes, lower oil

TOKYO - Asian stocks were mostly lower, with European banking sector concerns and lower crude oil prices dulling investors' appetite for riskier assets. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)

Yen near one-month high, euro on defensive over European bank worries

TOKYO - The yen flirted with one-month highs, recovering from losses following Tuesday's U.S. presidential debate, and the euro retreated on concerns over the health of the European financial system. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 450 words)

Oil prices climb after industry data shows U.S. stocks draw

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose early, after sharp losses in the previous session, as industry data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks, although worries over a lack of agreement among producers to curb output kept a lid on gains. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Keith Wallis, 275 words)

Gold extends losses as dollar, stocks rise

Gold eased early, extending losses from the previous session when it dropped nearly 1 percent, as Asian stocks rose and the dollar index firmed. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), moved, 400 words)

ECONOMY

China economy seen growing 6.6 pct in Q4-govt think tank

SHANGHAI - China's economy is expected to grow at an annual 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter and post overall growth of 6.7 percent for the full year, the China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (moved), moved, 225 words)

COMPANIES

Postal Savings Bank of China makes flat Hong Kong debut after $7.4 bln IPO

HONG KONG - Shares in Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) made a flat debut in Hong Kong after the state-owned lender raised $7.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering in two years, priced the deal near the bottom of its marketing range. (CHINA POST BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto, 375 words)

Toshiba revises up H1 forecast on solid memory chip sales

TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp said it expects to post a bigger first-half profit than previously forecast as memory chip prices have climbed on rising demand for smartphones. (TOSHIBA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Petronas to review Canadian LNG project after green light from Canada

RICHMOND - Malaysia's state owned oil and gas firm Petronas said on Wednesday that it would review a proposed liquefied natural gas plant project in northern British Columbia that was approved by the Canadian government after a three-year wait. (CANADA-PETRONAS/LNG (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Nicole Mordant and A. Ananthalakshmi, 550 words)