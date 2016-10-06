Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
Fed's Fischer says low neutral rate a sign of potential
economic trouble
WASHINGTON - Evidence that the so-called natural rate of
interest has fallen to low levels could mean the economy is
stuck in a low-growth rut that could prove hard to escape,
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said.
(USA-FED/FISCHER (moved), moved, 400 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks up on solid US data, gold hit by stimulus taper
fears
TOKYO - Asian shares firmed thanks to stronger U.S. economic
data, while growing prospects of a near-term U.S. rate hike and
possible tapering of stimulus in Europe hit gold and lifted the
dollar to one-month highs versus the yen. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)
Dollar solidly bid as markets brace for Friday's jobs report
TOKYO - The dollar stood tall against the yen in early Asian
trading and was steady against other rivals ahead of this week's
nonfarm payrolls report that could reinforce expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by December.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, 400 words)
Oil prices dip after reaching June highs on U.S. crude stock
draw
SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased but remained near June highs
reached the previous session when they were buoyed by a fall in
U.S. crude inventories. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Henning Gloystein, 392 words)
Gold slips on dollar strength ahead of U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU - Gold prices slipped as the dollar firmed and
equities rose ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Swati Verma,
400 words)
ECONOMY
Thai economic recovery on track amid steady interest rates -
c.bank chief
NEW YORK - Thailand's economic recovery has remained on
track while interest rates have been held steady at a low rate,
the Bank of Thailand governor said, suggesting that policy
easing is not expected for the time being.
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK, moved, by Dion Rabouin, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Lenovo in talks to take over Fujitsu's PC business - source
TOKYO - China's Lenovo Group Ltd is in talks to bring
Fujitsu Ltd's personal computer business under its control,
allowing the Japanese company to focus on IT services and other
businesses, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said.
(LENOVO GROUP-FUJITSU/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
Samsung Elec to carefully review Elliott proposals, shares
hit record high
SEOUL/NEW YORK - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said
it will carefully review proposals made by U.S. hedge fund
Elliott Management for restructuring and a special dividend,
pushing the firm's shares to a record high. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-ELLIOTTMANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee
and Michael Flaherty, 656 words)