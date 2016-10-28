Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

UK consumers worry as weaker pound raises prices

LONDON - British consumers turned less optimistic this month as sterling's slump began to eat into their disposable income, according to two surveys which will raise concerns about the strength of future spending growth. (BRITAIN-CONSUMERSENTIMENT/ (moved), 375 words)

BOJ loses bark and bite under humbled Kuroda

TOKYO - As his term winds down, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has retreated from both the radical policies and rhetoric of his early tenure, suggesting there will be no further monetary easing except in response to a big external shock. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 775 words)

+ See also:

- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 2, PIX) moved, by Leika Kihara, 400 words)

China's Oct factory activity may show mild growth amid weak demand

BEIJING - Activity in China's manufacturing sector may have shown mild expansion in October, a Reuters poll showed, adding to evidence of more stability even as weak demand continues to hamper some factories. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 600 words)

MARKETS

Dollar, bond yields stand tall on enhanced Fed rate hike prospects

TOKYO - The dollar stood near a three-month high against the yen after increased chances for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike boosted Treasury yields that had already gained in the wake of a surge in British and euro zone yields. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)

Dollar clings near 3-month high vs yen before US GDP data

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar traded near a three-month high versus the yen and was on track for monthly gains against most rivals, as investors waited for U.S. third quarter growth data later in the day. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Masayuki Kitano and Lisa Twaronite, 500 words)

Oil prices set for weekly drop on doubts OPEC can coordinate output cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were steady, but on track for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent on uncertainty over whether OPEC would be able to coordinate a production cut big enough to curb a global glut that has dogged markets for two years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 325 words)

Gold steady on subdued stocks, set for second weekly gain

Gold prices held steady amid a flat dollar and subdued Asian stocks, with the metal staying on track for its second straight weekly gain. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400 words)

ECONOMY

S.Korea Oct exports seen hit by Samsung, Hyundai; output down for 2nd mth

SEOUL - South Korean exports are expected to fall in October in the aftermath of Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's decision to discontinue its flagship phone and now-ended strikes at Hyundai Motor that disrupted manufacturing. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/DATA (POLL), moved, 350 words)

Apple boosts Taiwan Q3 GDP growth to 1-1/2-yr high, c.bank on hold

TAIPEI - Taiwan's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, thanks to solid demand for tech gadgets such as Apple's new iPhone and improved consumption at home, backing bets the central bank will keep rates on hold in the near-term. (TAIWAN ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Amazon forecast for holiday season disappoints as investment rises

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said high spending on warehouses and video production would drag on profits in the holiday quarter, disappointing investors who are weary of roller coaster results from the e-commerce giant and sending its shares down 6 percent. (AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin and Anya George Tharakan, 550 words)

Google parent Alphabet profit surges on mobile, video ads

Google parent Alphabet Inc bested analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday as the search company showed it has honed its core business for the mobile era and is closing in on the next wave of computing. (ALPHABET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Julia Love and Narottam Medhora, 750 words)

Australian wealth manager AMP flags $910 mln in charges, shares tumble

SYDNEY - Australia's biggest wealth manager AMP Ltd warned it would book $910 million in impairment and other one-off charges this financial year due to problems at its wealth protection unit, sending its shares sliding 6 percent. (AMP-RESULTS/WARNING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Byron Kaye, 300 words)