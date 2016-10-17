(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA Oct 17 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities in August rose to C$12.74 billion ($9.73 billion)
from C$9.10 billion in July, led by acquisition of bonds on the
secondary market, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Statscan revised July's purchases by non-residents from an
initial C$5.23 billion to reflect the late arrival of data.
Foreigners bought C$8.97 billion in Canadian bonds, most of
them corporate. They also invested C$2.60 billion in stocks and
C$1.17 billion in corporate paper.
Foreign purchases of Canadian securities from January to
August hit a record C$108.14 billion, much higher than the
C$71.66 billion amassed in the first eight months of 2015.
At the same time, Canadians' net investment in foreign
securities plunged to C$1.60 billion in August from C$4.59
billion in July, as purchases of foreign stocks were offset by
sales of bonds and money market paper.
($1=$1.31 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)