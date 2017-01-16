By Nicole Mordant
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Jan 16 First-time home buyers in
British Columbia, home to Canada's most expensive real estate
market, started applying for loans from the provincial
government on Monday under a program it says will make ownership
more affordable.
The Western Canadian province last month unveiled a plan to
provide 25-year loans of up to C$37,500 ($28,480) to qualifying
buyers to help with their first down payment. The loans are
interest-free and require no repayment in the first five years.
Twenty-four applications had been submitted as of 1 p.m.
PT(2100 GMT), a spokeswoman for the minister responsible for
housing said in an email.
The program has been criticized by economists and academics
who say it will pile more debt onto already
financially-stretched residents and increase home prices even
more in a region where a supply shortage is the real problem.
Some have said the plan, launched four months before a
provincial election, is politically motivated.
"If this program does anything, the only thing it can do is
increase demand. It can't increase supply. That puts upward
pressure on prices and ultimately harms affordability," said
Joshua Gottlieb, an assistant professor of economics at the
University of British Columbia.
The provincial government and Vancouver's municipal
government have taken several steps over the past year aimed at
cooling the red-hot housing market. Prices for a typical
single-family home in British Columbia's biggest city surged 19
percent last year to nearly C$1.5 million.
Most notable was a 15 percent tax introduced in August by
the province on house purchases by foreigners in Vancouver after
many residents and housing advocates complained that
international buyers, especially from China, were driving up
prices.
The tax has damped sales and led some real estate agents to
forecast near double-digit percentage declines this year in
prices, which until now have remained resilient. Since August,
Vancouver-area home sales have fallen each month and in December
dropped nearly 40 percent compared with the same month a year
earlier.
For prices to become more affordable, however, supply needs
to be increased, Gottlieb said.
"The city government should make it much easier to increase
density. And the provincial government should pressure the city
to do that," he said.
($1 = 1.3167 Canadian dollars)
