OTTAWA, Sept 27 The Canadian government is set to announce a decision later on Tuesday on the approval of a proposed Petronas-led liquefied natural gas plant, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is headed to Vancouver to make the long-awaited announcement on the multibillion dollar plant in British Columbia, the source said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)