CALGARY, Alberta Jan 10 A Canadian
environmental group on Tuesday will file a legal challenge
against the regulatory review of TransCanada Corp's
Energy East pipeline, it said, seeking to restart what it calls
a process tainted by bias.
Transition Initiative Kenora's motion to be filed to the
National Energy Board quasi-judicial body comes one day after
the board formally assigned three replacement members for Energy
East's review.
The review was thrown into chaos last year after revelations
that panel members met privately with a company consultant,
prompting the entire panel to step down in September.
The government has not said whether the review will begin
where it was suspended or restart from the beginning. Transition
Initiative Kenora said it should restart as the meeting with the
consultant calls into question any previous decision by the
panel.
The Natural Resources Canada federal agency and TransCanada
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
