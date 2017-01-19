TORONTO Jan 19 Canadian underwater energy
storage company Hydrostor is eyeing $1 billion of contracts to
replace decommissioned U.S. peak power plants in the next two or
three years, its chief executive said.
So-called "peakers," electrical generators which are turned
on only when demand is highest, are a critical but expensive
element of the electricity grid.
Hydrostor and its engineering partner AECOM are
targeting dozens of mostly coal-powered facilities of at least
100 megawatt capacity across the U.S. that either shut down in
2016 or will shut this year.
Hydrostor buys off-peak electricity to compress air it
stores underwater in balloon-type accumulators. It then reverses
the process to generate power and feed it back into the grid
when demand is high.
"We are now by far the lowest cost storage solution, we can
be built at scale, we've got our partnerships in place and we're
going to start marketing it here in the next month or two,"
Curtis VanWalleghem, Hydrostor's chief executive, said.
Hydrostor will compete for the attention of utilities
against battery companies and new, more efficient gas-powered
facilities.
"Most of the utilities in the U.S. that are starting to get
their feet wet with storage are typically going with these
battery plays, mostly because they're a little more flexible,"
said Craig Sabine, a strategic advisor for utilities at
Navigant, a consultancy.
Utilities may also prove reluctant to turn away from gas
given years of record shale production which pushed prices in
2016 to their lowest since 1999.
"The silver bullet has yet to be defined," said Richard
McMahon of the Edison Electric Institute, which represents U.S.
investor-owned electric companies. "There's a place for a lot of
these technologies and certainly there remains a place for gas
peaking when you've got those conditions, low gas prices," he
said.
VanWalleghem said Hydrostor's capital cost of between $1,000
and $2,000 per kilowatt compares to at least $3,500 per kilowatt
for batteries, and makes it comparable to the cost of a new
gas-fired plant, although with lower operating and maintenance
costs.
He says the company, which had only built or contracted for
projects of less than 2 megawatt capacity before inking the
AECOM deal last year, can build facilities of up to 200
megawatts. One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
