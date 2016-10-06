BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as gold miners' shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.08 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,595.50. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.