(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)

* TSX up 13.2 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,108.37

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index made small gains in morning trading on Tuesday as Bank of Montreal led financial shares higher on a strong earnings report, while the energy sector weighed.

Bank of Montreal rose 2.7 percent to C$91.99. The country's fourth-largest lender reported quarterly earnings well ahead of market expectations, benefiting from strong performances at its capital markets and U.S. personal and commercial businesses.

The financials group gained 0.6 percent.

But eight of the other main groups fell, with the energy sector retreating 0.4 percent as oil prices declined. Data showed crude output rose in most major export regions despite plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to cut production.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, was the only other sector to move higher, adding 0.6 percent.

One of the most influential gainers on the index was Kirkland Lake Gold, which surged 123 percent to C$8.04 as its listing was updated to incorporate its acquisition of Newmarket Gold.

Industrials and telecoms each fell 0.4 percent, while technology stocks lost 1.1 percent.

At 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.2 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,108.37.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.7 percent at $50.39 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.4 percent to $53.63.

Canada's trade deficit in October shrank to C$1.13 billion ($850 million) from a record C$4.38 billion in September as one-off factors helped slash the value of imports, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)