TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,409.81. Just five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)