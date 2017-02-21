* TSX up 73.86 points, or 0.47 percent, to 15,912.49
* Index touches a new intraday all-time high at 15,943.09.
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index
reached a new record high on Tuesday, led by Restaurant Brands
International Inc after it announced an acquisition,
while heavyweight financial and energy shares also gained as oil
prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gained as data showed the fastest pace of growth in
euro zone business activity for six years, while Wall Street
also reached record-highs as investors cheered strong results of
top U.S. retailers.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc
surged nearly 7 percent to C$75.58. The owner of the Burger King
and Tim Hortons fast-food chains said it would acquire Popeyes
Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
ECN Capital Corp jumped 11.6 percent to C$3.56
after it said it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor
finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for
about $1.25 billion in cash.
The overall financials group rose 0.3 percent, while the
energy group climbed 0.9 percent as oil prices rose.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.8 percent at $54.35 a
barrel after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut
production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even
higher.
At 11:43 a.m. ET (1643 GMT), the TSX rose 73.86 points, or
0.47 percent, to 15,912.49.
The index has surged 38 percent since hitting a three-year
trough in January last year and touched a new intraday all-time
high on Tuesday at 15,943.09.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc surged more than 13
percent to C$45.91 after it reported fourth quarter and 2016
annual results.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent.
Teck Resources Ltd rose nearly 4 percent to
C$29.09 but Goldcorp Inc retreated 1.3 percent to
C$22.46.
Gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,236.3 an ounce
and copper prices advanced 0.1 percent to $6,073.5 a
tonne.
Telecoms was the only one of the index's 10 main groups
which failed to gain ground but it fell less than 0.1 percent.
Domestic data on Monday, when the index was closed for a
market holiday, showed that wholesale trade rose for the third
straight month in December.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)