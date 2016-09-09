(Updates with Canadian employment report)
Sept 9 Canada's main stock index was set to open
lower on Friday following weakness in global markets as
investors turned cautious after weak German trade data and a dip
in oil prices.
Data showed German exports fell sharply in July, shrinking
the overall trade surplus for the fourth consecutive month -
something not seen since 1992 - and casting doubt on the
strength of the euro zone's largest economy.
Adding to the jitters, North Korea conducted its fifth and
most powerful nuclear test.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.55 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as an oil
price-driven rally in energy stocks offset broader losses for
the market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.56 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.56 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.6 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 26,200 jobs in
August and the jobless rate rose to 7.0 percent, as more people
entered the labor force, data from Statistics Canada showed.
Canadian newspaper publisher the Globe and Mail offered
voluntary buyouts to all staff on Thursday in an effort to
"right-size" the business, publisher Philip Crawley said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Descartes Systems : Barclays raises target price to
C$31 from C$30; rating "overweight"
North West Co : CIBC cuts target price to C$30 from
C$32
Yamana Gold : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$10.50 from C$10; rating "buy"
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1332.6; -0.31 percent
US crude : $46.5; -2.35 percent
Brent crude : $48.74; -2.5 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4635; -0.62 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jul: Expected 0.0 pct;
Prior 0.0 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 1.9
pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.4
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.1 pct
(Reporting By Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)