Sept 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices
edged up after two consecutive days of losses.
Brent crude prices were up 0.8 percent, after two days of
declines of about 3 percent, with gains capped by returning
supplies from Nigeria and Libya.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Wednesday
as losses in energy stocks on falling oil prices offset gains
for base metal miners and consumer stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.34 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.33 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Walmart Canada will stop accepting Visa Inc cards at
its 16 stores in the province of Manitoba starting on October
24, a spokesman said on Wednesday, raising the stakes in a
high-profile fee dispute.
Canada has not yet managed to settle a long-running dispute
with the United States over softwood lumber exports and is ready
to resort to litigation if necessary, Trade Minister Chrystia
Freeland said on Wednesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Zinc : Dundee Capital cuts to "neutral"
from "buy"
Industrial Alliance Insurance : CIBC raises target
price to C$51 from C$46
Sun Life Financial Inc : CIBC raises target price to
C$47 from C$46
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,319.70; -0.17 pct
US crude : $43.82; +0.46 pct
Brent crude : $46.25; +0.87 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,754; -0.36 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -120.5 bln; Prior
-124.7 bln
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for September: Expected -1.00;
Prior -4.21
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 265,000; Prior
259,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-weeks average: Prior 261,250
0830 Continued jobless claim: Expected 2.140 mln; Prior
2.144 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for September: Expected 1.0;
Prior 2.0
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for September: Prior 45.80
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for September: Prior 19.20
0830 Philly Fed Employment for September: Prior -20.00
0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for September: Prior 19.70
0830 Philly Fed New Orders for September: Prior -7.20
0830 PPI final demand yy for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
0830 PPI final demand mm for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
-0.4 pct
0830 PPI exFood/energy yy for August: Expected 1.0 pct;
Prior 0.7 pct
0830 PPI exFood/energy mm for August: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior -0.3 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for August: Prior 0.8
pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for August: Prior 0.0
pct
0830 Retail sales mm for August: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior
0.0 pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior -0.3 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for August: Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Retail control for August: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0
pct
0915 Industrial output mm for August: Expected -0.3 pct;
Prior 0.7 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for August: Expected 75.7 pct;
Prior 75.9 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for August: Expected -0.3 pct;
Prior 0.5 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for July: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)