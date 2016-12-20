Dec 20 Canada stock futures were higher on Tuesday as investors appeared to have shrugged off the impact of increased political tensions following Monday's deadly attacks in Germany and Turkey.

Investors will also assess wholesale trade data, which is forecast to have risen 0.6 percent in October after unexpectedly falling in the previous month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index gained for the third straight session on Monday, with gold miners and telecom shares climbing as political tensions rose and bond yields declined.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.

BlackBerry Ltd posted another loss and a 47.3 percent fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the software growth it is relying on failed to make up for shrinking handset sales and lost service fees.

Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion.

Brazil unveiled a probable challenge against Canadian regional and government funding for Bombardier Inc at the World Trade Organization, reviving a bitter trade feud between the Canadian jetmaker and Brazilian rival Embraer SA .

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$650 from C$725

Linamar Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$65 from C$72

Gold futures : $1,132.7; -0.87 pct

US crude : $52.33; +0.4 pct

Brent crude : $55.40; +0.87 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,502.00; +0.11 pct

