Dec 20 Canada stock futures were higher on
Tuesday as investors appeared to have shrugged off the impact of
increased political tensions following Monday's deadly attacks
in Germany and Turkey.
Investors will also assess wholesale trade data, which is
forecast to have risen 0.6 percent in October after unexpectedly
falling in the previous month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index gained for the third straight
session on Monday, with gold miners and telecom shares climbing
as political tensions rose and bond yields declined.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
BlackBerry Ltd posted another loss and a
47.3 percent fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the
software growth it is relying on failed to make up for shrinking
handset sales and lost service fees.
Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc
said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the
new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of
vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion.
Brazil unveiled a probable challenge against Canadian
regional and government funding for Bombardier Inc at
the World Trade Organization, reviving a bitter trade feud
between the Canadian jetmaker and Brazilian rival Embraer SA
.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC cuts target
price to C$650 from C$725
Linamar Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$65 from
C$72
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,132.7; -0.87 pct
US crude : $52.33; +0.4 pct
Brent crude : $55.40; +0.87 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,502.00; +0.11 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior 0.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.0 pct
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)