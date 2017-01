Dec 22 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Thursday ahead of a raft of economic data, including an inflation report for November.

Inflation is expected to have slipped to 1.4 percent last month from 1.5 percent in the comparable period a year earlier. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Other data on tap includes a retail sales report, which is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The main stock index ended slightly higher on Wednesday pushed by industrial stocks including SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , which jumped after winning an oil sands service contract.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was "very supportive" of TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline in their first conversation after the U.S. election.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : Desjardins raises target price to C$96 from C$94

Encana Corp : BMO raises target price to C$15 from C$14

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$67 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,130.9; -0.06 pct

US crude : $52.21; -0.51 pct

Brent crude : $54.17; -0.53 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,455.00; -1.09 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits revise for Q3: Prior +7.6 pct

0830 Durable goods for Nov: Expected -4.7 pct; Prior +4.6 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.8 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior +5.0 pct

0830 Nondefense capital goods ex-aircraft for Nov: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 GDP final for Q3: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior +3.2 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q3: Expected 2.8 pct; Prior +2.7 pct

0830 GDP consumer spending final for Q3: Prior +2.8 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q3: Expected +1.4 pct; Prior +1.4 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q3: Expected +1.7 pct; Prior +1.7 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q3: Expected +1.4 pct; Prior +1.4 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 256,000; Prior 254,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 257,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.015 mln; Prior 2.018 mln

0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior -0.08

0900 Monthly home price mm for Oct: Prior +0.6 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Oct: Prior +6.1 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Oct: Prior +239.2

1000 Personal consumption real mm for Nov: Prior +0.1 pct

1000 Personal income mm for Nov: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.6 pct

1000 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Core PCE price index mm for Nov: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

1000 Core PCE price index yy for Nov: Prior +1.7 pct

1000 PCE price index mm for Nov: Prior +0.2 pct

1000 PCE price index yy for Nov: Prior +1.4 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for Nov: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Prior 9

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior 1

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Nov: Prior +2.2 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)