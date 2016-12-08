BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday as heavyweight energy, financial and materials stocks gained as commodity prices rose and data showed a surge in building permits in October.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.67 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,264.42 shortly after the open. Half of its 10 main groups were higher.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.