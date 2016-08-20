OTTAWA Aug 20 The Tragically Hip, the Canadian
rock band beloved for songs about local culture, small towns and
hockey, will wrap up an emotional tour with a hometown concert
on Saturday, giving fans a chance to bid farewell to lead singer
Gord Downie, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Known in Canada as simply "The Hip," the band is on what is
expected to be its final tour with Downie, 52, who announced his
illness in May.
Downie is considered one of Canada's greatest songwriters,
and news of his illness prompted an outpouring of shock and
support. Towns across the country declared Tragically Hip days.
"Farewell to Canada's greatest rock band," The Toronto Star
newspaper said in a headline on Friday.
The band's last hometown show in Kingston, Ontario, has
been billed as a national celebration. It will be televised
live, with bars and outdoor venues across the country hosting
public viewings.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said Downie had
"been writing Canada's soundtrack for more than 30 years" will
also be at the show.
"There is a Canadianness that runs through them to the point
where new citizens should be given a Tragically Hip CD after
they take the oath," said Alan Cross, a radio show host and
music historian who called Downie "the rock and roll poet
laureate of Canada."
Downie, known for his frenetic stage presence and telling
long stories in the middle of songs, has maintained his pace
during the tour, clad in custom-made bright metallic suits.
The tour sold out stadiums across the country in minutes,
prompting controversy about ticket resellers. Tickets for
Saturday's show were going for upwards of $1,000 on ticket
reseller StubHub on Friday.
Trudeau was offered tickets by the band and will reimburse
them, his spokesman said.
Formed in the 1980s with roots in blues and rock, the
Tragically Hip found radio popularity on both classic and
alternative rock stations. A slew of singles became radio
fixtures, while the band's 14 albums nabbed numerous awards.
Downie's well-known lyrics often make intrinsically Canadian
references, such as to the 1972 hockey game series between
Canada and the Soviet Union.
"Canada is good when it's viewed and heard through the
Tragically Hip," wrote musician Dave Bidini in the Globe and
Mail newspaper on Friday. Bidini's band, the Rheostatics, toured
with the Hip in the 1990s.
"No other band stretched our potential as a nation of
popular art."
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by David Gregorio)