SE Asia Stocks-Largely up after Fed stands pat; Vietnam hits 9-yr high

By Geo Tharappel Feb 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were higher on Thursday in line with Asian peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hints of rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.6 percent at one point to hit its highest since mid-October. "It was already priced in... Everybody was expecting that there would be no rate hikes," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst