June 23 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week on bets
that inflation would stay muted, making it favorable to own
longer-dated bonds, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 345,172 contracts on June 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 273,969 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 210,728 262,864
Short 323,595 343,029
Net -112,867 -80,165
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 487,224 556,451
Short 623,985 609,253
Net -136,761 -52,802
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 898,935 830,911
Short 553,763 556,942
Net 345,172 273,969
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 183,458 176,070
Short 121,827 117,261
Net 61,631 58,809
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 38,145 33,308
Short 141,690 131,263
Net -103,545 -97,955
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 751,379 1,034,586
Short 2,418,865 2,904,796
Net -1,667,486 -1,870,210
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 279,223 326,953
Short 335,412 294,841
Net -56,189 32,112
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)