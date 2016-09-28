(Updating to add details about transportation concerns in
paragraphs 12-14)
BEIJING, Sept 28 China has ordered major coal
mines to raise thermal coal output by another 500,000 tonnes per
day, the latest concerted effort by the government to boost
supplies to its electric utilities ahead of the winter, sources
said on Tuesday.
In the fourth meeting with coal mining executives this
month, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
called on 74 major miners to increase output, unleashing another
15 million tonnes of new supply each month onto the market, two
people who were briefed on the gathering said.
The latest change doubles the output increases the
government has approved in recent days to 30 million tonnes,
equivalent to 1-1/2 times China's average monthly imports of
coal this year.
Last Friday, the government partially reversed sweeping
capacity cuts enforced earlier this year. Those reductions in
production capacity triggered a frenzied price rally and
depleted domestic stockpiles this year.
"The amount is raised again as the increase was not enough
to catch up with the demand from the power generators," said
Zhang Min, a coal analyst with the Sublime China Information
Group and one of the sources who had spoken to the companies
participating in the meeting.
Experts say the frequency of the meetings and the rapid-fire
calls for output increases reflect growing panic about the
unintended consequences of Beijing's efforts to cut excess coal
mining and shift the country, the world's second-largest energy
market, towards using cleaner, renewable sources.
Australian physical coal prices, a benchmark
for Asia, have risen by more than 40 percent this year, largely
following China's domestic capacity cuts.
The NDRC is also considering raising the number of mines
that are allowed to increase their output, although there were
no details on which companies would be given permission, the
sources said.
The NDRC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Stockpiles in the country's major sea-borne coal
transportation hub at Qinghuangdao were at 3.3 million tonnes on
Wednesday, according to a daily operations report for the port
seen by Reuters. The port's stockpiles typically are between 4.5
to 5 million tonnes for this time of year, said Zhang Xiaojin,
an analyst with the brokerage firm Everbright Futures
Power companies in the north east, where temperatures can
drop as low as minus 40 Celsius over the winter, have started
stocking up earlier than usual, said Zhou Xinyu, a salesperson
based in Qinghuangdao with the Tangshan Port Group.
Authorities are also concerned about deliveries of coal to
power companies as trucking rates have soared and ahead of
annual maintenance on the country's main coal line, analysts
said.
The rail line which carries coal from Datong to Qinghuangdao
will undergo 15 days of annual repairs from Oct. 8.
Trucking prices have surged in the past week after the
Ministry of Transportation introduced new regulations on Sept.
21 that imposed stronger penalties and ramped up inspections to
prevent trucks being overloaded with goods, analysts said.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen, Aizhu Chen, Meng Meng and Beijing
newsroom; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Christian Schmollinger)