BEIJING Jan 11 China will expand funding channels for small and medium-sized firms, according to a statement posted on the website of its State Council, or cabinet, citing a meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang.

Regional share markets should develop in line with regulations, the statement added, and focus on servicing the needs of small and medium-sized firms.

