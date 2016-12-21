* Nov LNG imports jump 47 pct from year before

* Frigid weather has sparked demand for heating

* Chinese gasoline, diesel exports surge (Adds export data, detail)

BEIJING, Dec 21 China's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports jumped 47 percent in November from a year earlier to a record 2.66 million tonnes, data showed on Wednesday, as a cold snap spurred demand for gas to use in heating.

China's buying spree, along with Japanese demand, pushed Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS to new 2016 highs this week.

Analysts said companies bought in anticipation of better demand during the winter months in the world's top energy market. However, temperatures in the the nation's major cities have been milder than expected this month.

Gasoline and diesel exports from the world's No.2 economy surged more than 60 percent year-on year to 940,000 tonnes and 1.47 million tonnes respectively. Natural gas exports rose 41 percent to 270,000 tonnes.

Kerosene shipments abroad dropped 6.1 percent to 1.28 million tonnes.

