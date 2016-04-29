* Iron ore, rebar bounce back to end chaotic April with big
gains
* Coking coal, coke rebound too; market sees firm
fundamentals
* Comes despite China's efforts to control speculative
trading
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
MANILA/SHANGHAI, April 29 Commodity futures
linked to China's vast steel sector rebounded sharply on Friday,
led by iron ore and rebar, as robust construction demand spurred
buying even as the country's regulator ordered exchanges to rein
in speculative trading.
Big bets on Chinese commodities futures this year from hedge
funds, retail investors and others have driven up contracts on
everything from iron ore to cotton, prompting many analysts to
warn of parallels with a boom in China's stock markets that
ended in a sharp crash last summer.
Steelmaking raw materials iron ore, coking coal and coke
were set to end April with their biggest monthly gain on record.
Rebar, a construction steel product, is also headed for its
biggest monthly rise ever, with volumes in the most-traded
contract in Shanghai hitting a record 1.3 billion
tonnes - enough to build San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge more
than 15,000 times over.
Friday's bounce, largely limited to ferrous futures, was
backed by firm fundamentals, analysts and traders said, as steel
demand in China continued to benefit from a seasonal pick-up.
The recovery comes as China's securities regulator ordered
the country's major commodity futures exchanges this week to
control speculative trading, sources told Reuters.
In response, the exchanges in Dalian, Shanghai and Zhengzhou
told major institutional investors that lack a commodities
background to rein in their trading, three people with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
All three exchanges have launched a series of measures this
week to curb speculation, including higher transaction fees,
some of which have been increased more than once.
"The upward momentum is still there for the physical market.
steel demand is good, while iron ore supply isn't as much as
previously expected, so generally there is still potential to
rise," said Wang Bing, senior broker with Orient Futures in
Shanghai.
The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was up 4.8 percent at 457 yuan
($71) a tonne by midday. The contract, which earlier rose by the
6 percent maximum allowed by the exchange, has gained 20 percent
this month.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar rose nearly
2 percent to 2,555 yuan per tonne. Rebar, or reinforcing bar
that is used in construction, has also risen 20 percent so far
in April.
"Margins at Chinese steel mills still remain healthy, which
should incentivise higher production rates and stronger iron ore
demand," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said
in a note.
Demand for spot iron ore cargoes recovered on Thursday as
buyers snapped up shipments from Australian and Brazilian miners
as Chinese physical steel prices rose, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4 percent to $62.90 a tonne on Thursday,
according to price assessor The Steel Index, following a
four-day decline.
Other big gainers on the futures market were steelmaking raw
materials coking coal and coke. Dalian coking coal rose
3.8 percent to 761.50 yuan a tonne and coke rallied 5.2
percent to 1,099 yuan per tonne.
Coking coal has gained nearly 19 percent so far this month
and coke has soared more than 40 percent.
"No matter how many measures that the exchanges have imposed
to curb the volatility, steel demand is firm, coke supply is
short, so what do you expect?" said a trader at a small fund in
Shanghai.
($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila and Ruby Lian in
Shanghai; Editing by Alex Richardson)