Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
HONG KONG Oct 7 Shares in China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, a brokerage controlled by state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group Ltd, were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, after its IPO raised $1.4 billion.
China's eighth largest brokerage by assets was indicated to open at HK$12.12, versus the IPO price of HK$12.00. The deal had been priced slightly below the middle of its indicative range.
Eleven cornerstone investors, including PICC Life, Chow Tai Fook and Fosun International, took up about 60 percent of the deal, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
The proceeds will be used to supplement capital for business development in both domestic and overseas markets. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability