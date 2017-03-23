HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.

Profit was 108.7 billion yuan ($15.78 billion), compared with the 108.02 billion yuan average of 23 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 6 percent to 708.4 billion yuan, versus an analyst estimate of 714.59 billion yuan.

The telco declared a final dividend of HK$1.243 per share, up from HK$1.196 a year earlier. ($1 = 6.89 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)