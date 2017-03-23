BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
* Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.
Profit was 108.7 billion yuan ($15.78 billion), compared with the 108.02 billion yuan average of 23 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 6 percent to 708.4 billion yuan, versus an analyst estimate of 714.59 billion yuan.
The telco declared a final dividend of HK$1.243 per share, up from HK$1.196 a year earlier. ($1 = 6.89 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.