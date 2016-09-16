(Adds detail on new plants)
By Geert De Clercq
LONDON, Sept 16 China plans to build more than
60 nuclear plants in the coming decade, a top Chinese industry
official said on Friday.
Zheng Mingguang, vice president and chief nuclear designer
at China's State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC),
told Reuters at the World Nuclear Association conference in
London that China would build about 30 reactors in the next five
years and more in the five years after that.
He said that each of China's major nuclear companies --
SNPTC, CNNC and CGN -- would start building a minimum of two new
reactors a year.
Zheng said that the 60 new plants would include between six
and 10 CAP1000 reactors, which are Chinese versions of the
AP1000 made by Toshiba-owned Westinghouse.
The first batch of six will include CNNC building two new
reactors at Sanmen in Zhejiang Province, where Westinghouse is
set to complete construction of AP1000s for the plant's first
two units early next year.
SNPTC will build two aditional reactors at Haiyang in
Shandong province, where Westinghouse is also building two
AP1000s.
CGN will build two reactors at Lufeng in Guandong province.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman)