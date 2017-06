BEIJING, April 28 China had 33.25 million tonnes of crude oil in its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) across nine bases by the middle of 2016, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, its first update on one of the world's largest oil reserves in just over six months.

In its last update in September last year, the government said it had 31.97 million tonnes at the start of 2016. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)