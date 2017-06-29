BEIJING, June 29 Relations between China and the
Philippines have entered a "golden period of fast development",
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, touting
growth in trade ties and bilateral efforts to settle disputes in
the South China Sea.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has opted to court
China for its business and investment and avoid the rows over
maritime sovereignty that dogged his predecessors.
Duterte has faced criticism at home for being what some
people see as too soft on China over the long-running
territorial dispute, but he considers his approach to be
pragmatic and says challenging China risks triggering war.
Wang, speaking to reporters after meeting with Philippine
Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano in Beijing, said the two
countries have signed 22 cooperative agreements in less than six
months and China has become the Philippines' biggest trading
partner for the first time.
"Our two countries have set up a bilateral consultation
mechanism on the South China Sea issue and also a mechanism for
cooperation between the coast guards," Wang said.
"If anyone wants to reverse the current progress it will
harm the interests of the Philippine people and that is not what
we would like to see," he said.
Cayetano said peace and stability in the East and South
China Seas, as well as the whole region, was a tangible outcome
of the recent improvement of relations with China.
He also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road
initiative to link countries through infrastructure development
as "a big idea in a world that is searching and wanting for big
ideas".
China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea,
through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also
have claims in the waters, where China has been building up
military facilities like runways on the islands it controls.
The previous Philippine government filed a case in 2013 with
the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on maritime
boundaries.
Last year the tribunal invalidated China's claim to
sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, but Duterte has
put the ruling on the back burner and said he will revisit it
later in his term.
The United States has criticised China's construction in the
disputed waters, concerned the facilities could be used to
restrict free movement and extend China's strategic reach.
Under President Donald Trump, the United States has
continued "freedom of navigation" exercises intended to show
China that it is not entitled to territorial waters there.
Beijing says such actions by the United States heighten
tensions and risk disrupting negotiations between stakeholders.
