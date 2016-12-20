* Order cuts output at one of China's biggest coal power
plants
* Brewery and paper mill also affected
* Move is 'unprecedented' for the city - official
BEIJING, Dec 20 A major city in China's Shandong
province has ordered seven coal-fired power plants, including
one of the nation's largest, to cut output by nearly two-thirds
to curtail hazardous smog that has blanketed the north of the
country.
In a notice reviewed by Reuters, the environmental regulator
of Zoucheng city in Shandong, a province known for both its
farming and industrial facilities, ordered at least 30 companies
to either cut output by 60 percent or shut completely starting
last Friday.
The cuts include one of China's largest coal-fired power
plants with an installed capacity of 4.5 gigawatts owned by
Huadian Power International.
The city's move offered a glimpse into the magnitude of
factory shutdowns across northern China as the world's
second-largest economy scrambles to deal with heavy smog that
has engulfed the country's north for a fourth day.
More than two dozen cities have issued their highest
possible pollution alerts, shutting schools, curbing traffic and
closing airports.
For Zoucheng, the cuts are unprecedented, an official from
the city's Environmental Protection Agency told Reuters.
"We are facing the worst scenario of pollution this year,"
the official said.
Factories owned by brewer Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd
and paper company Shan Dong Sun Paper Industry
were also ordered to curb output by 60 percent,
according to the notice from the Agency.
The measures will last as long as the city's current level 2
smog alert is in effect, said the official.
The alert will end when the official air quality index (AQI)
drops below 200 and improves for three consecutive days, an EPA
document reviewed by Reuters showed. An AQI reading above 200 is
considered hazardous to human health. On Tuesday, it was at 370.
