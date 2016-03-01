* Green push coincides with commodity rout, anti-graft drive
* Chen appeals to public, but answers to central govt
* Has taken fight to local govts, big polluters
* In Linyi, policy reversals come at a cost
By Sui-Lee Wee and Brenda Goh
BEIJING/LINYI, China, March 2 An affable
academic who cracks jokes and cycles to work, Chen Jining is the
face of China's clean-up, turning his environment ministry from
"most embarrassing" to a powerhouse that has taken on those
driving growth at all costs.
Chen is no free agent - his message is tightly controlled in
a country where the environment remains a sensitive issue. He is
monitored and chaperoned, and many question how much of the push
comes from Chen himself, a quiet professor.
His enthusiasm last year for "Under the Dome", a documentary
about pollution, saw the film go viral and sparked a national
debate, but Chen was quickly silenced and the film blocked.
Regardless, Chen's power base continues to grow, industry
executives and environmental observers say, as China cracks down
on factories and polluting industries.
His elevation to the cabinet post was seen by ministry
insiders and campaigners as a symbolic appointment, chosen by a
government keen to appease public anger over damaging smog
levels and environmental degradation with a young, telegenic
outsider.
That anger coincides with a collapse in commodity prices and
a corruption crackdown that has hit powerful players in oil, gas
and resources, hurting those who campaigned for rapid economic
growth.
That has left Chen, and the ministry that his predecessor
called China's "most embarrassing" government department, in the
spotlight, and won him unusually broad public support.
"This is very rare," said Ma Jun, director of the Institute
of Public and Environmental Affairs, a Chinese environmental
group, who has attended conferences with Chen. "The environment
ministry used to give people the impression that they didn't do
anything. There's been a major change in the past year."
The ministry did not respond to a request for an interview
with Chen.
BATTLING LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
Chen has made his mark by taking on local government
officials who long shielded companies that brought in
much-needed tax revenues.
Last year, his ministry summoned officials from 34 provinces
and municipalities to account for environmental failures,
according to a Reuters review of official data.
He now wants to keep up the pressure on local governments to
implement environmental policies, revealing that as many 191,000
firms breached environmental rules last year.
"Provincial leaders - both party heads and governors - have
felt the pressure of a more aggressive ministry, backed up by
China's top leadership," said Li Yan, Beijing-based deputy
programme director at Greenpeace, which has held discussions on
pollution with the ministry.
Pushing on reforms started by his predecessor, Chen has
overhauled a graft-plagued environmental impact assessment
system by cutting the link between his ministry and its
affiliated agencies that conducted the assessments.
GROUND ZERO
But his 'clean up' message remains sensitive and painful on
the ground, such as in the eastern city of Linyi, earmarked for
environmental action within a month of Chen's appointment.
For years a steel hub and scrap copper processing centre,
Linyi was told last year to improve its air quality by moving
factories - reversing years of new plant and industrial
expansion.
Since then, local media has reported the shuttering of
dozens of factories and the loss of at least 60,000 jobs.
Official data shows economic growth slowed last year to just
over 7 percent from 10.4 percent a year earlier. By one gauge,
air pollution fell by around a fifth.
"Linyi is a strong exhibition of the government's
determination to achieve air pollution improvement targets,"
said Greenpeace's Li.
But at The Huasheng Jiangquan Group, an aluminium, steel and
ceramics maker, the cost has been a six-month operational
shutdown and around 100 million yuan ($15.2 million) spent on
meeting stricter environmental regulations.
"Our company still hasn't recovered from shutting down
production this one time," said one of the firm's
representatives in charge of environmental protection, a man
surnamed Liu. "The losses were great."
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Brenda Goh, with additional
reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques and Ian Geoghegan)