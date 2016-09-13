HONG KONG, Sept 13 State-owned Postal Savings
Bank of China (PSBC) on Tuesday launched its up to
$8.1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, with the vast
majority of the deal covered by cornerstone investors, IFR
reported.
The lender, China's largest by number of branches, is
offering 12.1 billion new shares in an indicative range of
HK$4.68 to HK$5.18 each, added Reuters publication IFR, citing a
term sheet of the transaction.
A group of six investors, including CSIC Investment One
Limited, Shanghai International Port Group, Victory Global Group
and the overseas investment arm of State Grid agreed to buy
$5.86 billion worth of shares, the terms showed.
PSBC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the IPO terms.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Stephen Coates)