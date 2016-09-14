* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.6798 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.2 pct
Sept 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's economy perks up in Aug, thanks to housing boom, gov't spending
* China's c.bank cautious on zero rates as growth "decent" - Yi Gang
* China money market liquidity tightens as c.bank balancing act gets harder
* China Jan-Aug FDI up 4.5 pct
* Profits at China's big steelmakers drop for second month in July - association
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at about 341.8 bln yuan
* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Aug newly signed contracts up 29.9
pct
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone says Aug contract sales at 4.6 billion
yuan, Jan-Aug contract sales at 40.9 billion yuan
* Metallurgical Corp of China's Jan-Aug newly-signed contracts up 23.4
pct
* China National Chemical Engineering's Jan-Aug newly-signed contracts at 36 bln
yuan
* Shanghai Airport's Aug passenger throughput +6.3 pct, cargo throughput +2.6
pct
* Air China's Aug passenger throughput up 7.4 pct, cargo throughput up
8.8 pct
* China Eastern Airlines's Aug passenger throughput up 5.9 pct,
cargo throughput down 1.3 pct
* Hainan Airlines' Aug passenger throughput up 28.74 pct, cargo throughput up
16.35 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Midea Group's 2.96 bln shares to end on Sept 19
* Xian Longi Silicon Materials raises 2.98 bln yuan via private placement
, wins 1 bln yuan solar cell sales contracts
* Huayi Brothers sells 10 million Ourpalm's shares
M&A
* China's Perfect World plans to acquire three entertainment companies for 1.35
bln yuan
* Kingenta Ecological Engineering's unit acquires 70 pct stake in Spain's Navasa
* Hubei Sanonda to acquire Israel's Adama Agricultural for 18.6 bln yuan
* China Fortune Land's unit plans to buy property assets for 2.5 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Fosun Pharma looks to digest India's Gland, eyes other markets
* TCL Corp plans to produce liquid crystal display panels at new plant in
Shenzhen
* Jinan Diesel Engine's share trade to resume
* Wuchan Zhongda plans insurance JV with partners
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)