* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.6798 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.2 pct

Sept 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's economy perks up in Aug, thanks to housing boom, gov't spending

* China's c.bank cautious on zero rates as growth "decent" - Yi Gang

* China money market liquidity tightens as c.bank balancing act gets harder

* China Jan-Aug FDI up 4.5 pct

* Profits at China's big steelmakers drop for second month in July - association

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at about 341.8 bln yuan

* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Aug newly signed contracts up 29.9 pct

* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone says Aug contract sales at 4.6 billion yuan, Jan-Aug contract sales at 40.9 billion yuan

* Metallurgical Corp of China's Jan-Aug newly-signed contracts up 23.4 pct

* China National Chemical Engineering's Jan-Aug newly-signed contracts at 36 bln yuan

* Shanghai Airport's Aug passenger throughput +6.3 pct, cargo throughput +2.6 pct

* Air China's Aug passenger throughput up 7.4 pct, cargo throughput up 8.8 pct

* China Eastern Airlines's Aug passenger throughput up 5.9 pct, cargo throughput down 1.3 pct

* Hainan Airlines' Aug passenger throughput up 28.74 pct, cargo throughput up 16.35 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Midea Group's 2.96 bln shares to end on Sept 19

* Xian Longi Silicon Materials raises 2.98 bln yuan via private placement , wins 1 bln yuan solar cell sales contracts

* Huayi Brothers sells 10 million Ourpalm's shares

M&A

* China's Perfect World plans to acquire three entertainment companies for 1.35 bln yuan

* Kingenta Ecological Engineering's unit acquires 70 pct stake in Spain's Navasa

* Hubei Sanonda to acquire Israel's Adama Agricultural for 18.6 bln yuan

* China Fortune Land's unit plans to buy property assets for 2.5 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Fosun Pharma looks to digest India's Gland, eyes other markets

* TCL Corp plans to produce liquid crystal display panels at new plant in Shenzhen

* Jinan Diesel Engine's share trade to resume

* Wuchan Zhongda plans insurance JV with partners (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)