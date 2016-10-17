* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.9 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.7271 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

Oct 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PREVIEW-China Q3 growth seen steadying at 6.7 pct but property frenzy a worry

* China to give airlines more freedom to set domestic fares

* China will crack down on misconduct by real estate developers - Xinhua

* China says it will take more measures to boost domestic consumption

* China's Hebei imposes 'special emission' limits on steel mills

* China's risk clampdown hits commodity trades, niche broker business

* 14 IPOs approved on Friday with total funds raised not exceeding 7.3 bln yuan - CSRC Data due:

* China's Sept and Q3 financial data

Company moves:

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to issue up to 350 mln preference shares

* Searainbow Holding to raise up to 2.5 bln yuan in private placement

* China Construction Bank kicks off $1.5 bln debt-to-equity swap with Yunnan Tin

M&A

* Sinochem Group and ChemChina denied reports that the two were in discussions about a possible merger

* ChemChina, Syngenta ready to offer EU remedies over $43 bln deal - source

* Beijing Originwater Technology to halt assets acquisition plan

* Midea Group's Kuka acquisition proposal gets EU anti-monopoly authorities' approval

* Huaneng Power enters into agreements with Huaneng Group for purchase of certain interests Regulation

* Shenzhen Airport's chairman probed for serious disciplinary violations Earnings/Performance

* Unisplendour expects 9-month net profit to rise 320-370 pct

* Leshi Internet Information sees 9-mth net profit up 20-40 pct

* East Money Information sees 9-month net profit down 57-64 percent

* Hithink Royalflush Information Network sees 9-month net profit up 30-50 pct

* Beijing Shougang expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

* FAW Car expects to swing to net loss of 711-719 mln yuan in Jan-Sept

* Shenwan Hongyuan Group's preliminary 9-month net profit down 50.8 pct

* Everbright Securities' Sept net profit at 277.5 mln yuan

* Fujian Sunner Development to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

* Henan Pinggao Electric's 9-month net profit up 71.4 pct

* Senyuan Electric sees 2016 net profit jumping

* Tianqi Lithium Industries expects 9-month net profit to surge

* Shenzhen Inovance Technology sees 9-mth net profit up 12-22 pct

* Aier Eye Hospital expects 9-month net profit to rise 25-35 pct

* Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

* CIMC to swing to net loss in Jan-Sept

* Financial Street expects 9-month net profit to fall 20 pct

* China Southern Airlines, Air China, Juneyao Airlines and Hainan Airlines release Sept passenger and cargo throughput data

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's TBEA signs power grid deal worth $1.6 bln with Dhake Power in Bangladesh

* Inner Mongolia Yili plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by 6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)