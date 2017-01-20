China's share gains capped, Hong Kong's key index up
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.8 pct
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.875 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China seen posting steady Q4 GDP growth of 6.7 pct, but debt risk fears grow
* Bitcoin exchange BTCC: China hasn't said margin trading illegal
* China state banks offer funds in bid to cool fierce liquidity squeeze, yuan dips
* Volkswagen sees China's auto market sales expanding 5 pct in 2017
* CNOOC cuts oil output target for 2017, to raise capex Data due:
* China Q4, 2016 GDP
* China Dec industrial output, retail sales, fixed-asset investment, and property investment
Company moves:
In focus
* China launches state financial media group - Xinhua
* China's Oceanwide, IDG Capital to buy tech publisher IDG
* Chinese aluminium producer Chalco sees 2016 net profit rising 85 pct
* Volkswagen to make first cars with China's JAC by 2018
* China's Tsinghua Unigroup to build $30 billion Nanjing chip plant
* China Galaxy Securities' shares to debut trading on Jan 23 in Shanghai
Earnings/Performance
* Hesteel sees 2016 net profit up 161.6-179.0 pct
* CITIC Securities' prelim 2016 net profit down 47.6 pct
* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical sees 2016 net profit up 78-88 pct
* China Oilfield expects 2016 net loss to be about 11.70 billion yuan versus net profit of 1.07 bln yuan in 2015
* Cyts Tours sees 2016 net profit up 60 pct
* Huayi Brothers sees 2016 net profit down 5-15 pct
* Jiuzhitang sees 2016 net profit up 32.7-41.2 pct
* Pientzehuang Pharma's preliminary 2016 net profit up 16.1 pct
* Cangzhou Mingzhu preliminary 2016 net profit up 126.4 pct
Equity changes
* China Hainan Rubber gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Bank of Jiangsu gets banking regulator's approval to issue preference shares
* Lock-up period for Shaanxi Coal Industry's 7.3 bln shares to end on Feb 3
IPOs
* Yankershop Food's IPO 3,800.8 times oversubscribed
* Guangdong Enpack Packaging's IPO 3,934,1 times oversubscribed
* Zhejiang Tuna Environmental's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed 6,060.55 times oversubscribed
M&A
* China Film says plans to take 15 pct stake in Ymagis
* Hongda Mining's unit to acquire stake in US-based MIVIP Healthcare for up to $300 mln Regulation
* Huatai Securities , units reprimanded by regulator on violation of regulations
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Hundsun Technologies to invest in fintech industry fund, Hong Kong unit
* China Shenhua Energy to set up electricity sales JV (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
