UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CHICAGO, Sept 7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc held its first call with activist investor William Ackman on Wednesday and anticipates meeting with him soon, after he acquired 9.9 percent of the burrito chain, a company spokesman said.
The call was a "brief introductory" conversation, Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said in an email.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts