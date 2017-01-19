BRIEF-Live Ventures Inc's board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock
* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that Citigroup was also settling related charges that it failed to diligently supervise its employees in connection with the spoofed orders.
The bank settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20