Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Cellular Operators Association of India:
* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds 701750 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 257.5 mln - industry body * Idea cellular Ltd adds 412697 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 176.9 mln - industry body * Telenor India unit adds 114944 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 53.2 mln - industry body * Vodafone India unit adds 485897 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 200.2 mln - industry body * Aircel adds 376,325 mobile subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 89.7 mln - industry body
(Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)