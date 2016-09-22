Sept 22 Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds 701750 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 257.5 mln - industry body * Idea cellular Ltd adds 412697 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 176.9 mln - industry body * Telenor India unit adds 114944 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 53.2 mln - industry body * Vodafone India unit adds 485897 subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 200.2 mln - industry body * Aircel adds 376,325 mobile subscribers in August; Total mobile subscriber at August end 89.7 mln - industry body

