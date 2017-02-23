Feb 23 A force majeure declared by Colombian
state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on some shipments of
Vasconia crude has been extended to March deliveries, affecting
at least seven cargoes of the medium grade, traders said on
Thursday.
Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano
Limon-Covenas, has been attacked by rebels more than a dozen
times this year compared with 43 attacks for all of 2016
according to official figures, impacting exports of Vasconia.
Ecopetrol declared force majeure in late January on up to
five shipments for February delivery, according to traders who
buy and sell that grade. After the line was halted two more
times, the decision was extended to cargoes planned for March
delivery.
The most recent incident occurred last week, when pumping
operations were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels. Ecopetrol
said at the time production and exports had not been
interrupted.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The 485-mile (780-km) pipeline can transport up to 210,000
barrels per day of crude from oil fields operated by U.S.-based
Occidental Petroleum Corp to the Caribbean port of
Covenas.
An alternative pipeline, the Oleoducto Central (Ocensa), and
trucks are often used to transport Vasconia crude when the Cano
Limon-Covenas line is out of service.
But when many consecutive attacks occur or the pipeline is
interrupted for a long period of time, exporters of Vasconia
including Ecopetrol and Occidental, declare force majeure on
affected shipments as a means to keep exports flowing to as many
customers as possible.
A declining number of tankers willing to move to Caribbean
waters for orders due to smaller offers of Venezuelan and
Colombian grades for export also has recently caused shipment
delays to load Vasconia and other crudes, one of the sources
said.
Exports of Vasconia from Covenas terminal in Colombia have
declined so far in February to some 296,000 bpd versus 306,000
bpd in January, according to Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Marianna Parraga in
Houston; editing by Gary McWilliams and Marguerita Choy)