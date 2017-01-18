BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
* Bruker announces acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.
Lilly, which has its own migraine-prevention drug in development, has agreed to pay $46.50 per CoLucid share, a premium of about 33 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.
Migraine is a large but under-treated condition that affects roughly 36 million Americans. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Bruker announces acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.