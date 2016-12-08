MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, appointed Michelle Scrimgeour as chief executive of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd.
Scrimgeour joins from M&G Investments, where she was chief risk officer and a director of M&G Group Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
