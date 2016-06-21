(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 21 India's coal
imports are in a declining trend, but the energy value is
dropping at a far slower pace than the physical volumes as the
South Asian nation switches to higher quality fuel.
This is likely as important a trend as the drop in imports
as it indicates that major supplier Indonesia is in danger of
surrendering more of the Indian market to rivals such as South
Africa, Colombia and Russia.
It also shows that India's thermal coal importers are taking
the view that it's better to pay more for higher grade cargoes
than to merely take the cheapest on offer, which shows a rising
sophistication in how they are adapting their fuel mixes.
And thirdly, given the Indian government's stated aim of
cutting thermal coal imports to zero over the next few years,
importing lower volumes of better quality coal may go some way
to placate the authorities.
Fabio Gabrieli, director of commodity strategy at Mercuria,
told the recent Coaltrans Asia conference on the Indonesian
island of Bali that the key development for India's coal market
was how the calorific value of coal imports wasn't dropping
nearly as fast as the actual tonnage.
The argument is borne out by the data and by making certain
assumptions about the energy, or calorific, value of coal from
various countries.
The exact energy value of India's coal imports isn't
available, but Thomson Reuters Commodity Research and Forecasts
provide a detailed breakdown of shipments by country of origin.
For the first five months of 2016, India's coal imports were
82.57 million tonnes, a drop of 5.4 percent over the same period
last year, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Thomson
Reuters.
Breaking the data down shows that while Indonesia remained
the top supplier, with 36.72 million tonnes, this was down
almost 20 percent from the 46.9 million tonnes shipped in the
first five months of 2015.
South Africa was the relative winner, with India importing
16.58 million tonnes in the first five months, a gain of almost
26 percent over the same period last year.
Other winners included Russia, which exported 1.8 million
tonnes to India over the period versus 1.45 million a year ago,
and Colombia with 981,000 tonnes compared with just 46,000
shipped in the same period in 2015.
Imports from Australia in the first five months were 18.74
million tonnes, a smidgeon higher than the 18.53 million in the
comparable period.
However, cargoes from Australia are mainly coking coal used
for steel-making, rather than the thermal coal for
power-generation supplied by other countries, so I will exclude
it from the calculations on energy values.
CALORIFIC VALUE CHANGES
Indonesian thermal coal is generally of lower quality and
for the purposes of the calculations I have assumed a calorific
value of 4,500 kilocalories per kilogram (kcal/kg), which is
most likely on the generous side as traders say most cargoes
sent from the Southeast Asian nation to India are of even lower
quality than this.
South African coal is assumed to have an energy value of
6,000 kcal/kg, as is that from Colombia, while Russian coal is
put at 5,600 kcal/kg.
On that basis, the energy value of India's imports from
those four nations in the January-to-May period is 5.9 percent
below what it was for the same period in 2015.
However, the physical volume of coal from the four is 9
percent lower, meaning the decline in tonnes was far more
pronounced than the drop in energy value.
Once trends start, they often prove hard to stop, and it's
easy to find reasons why India's coal imports will continue to
decline in volumes but switch to higher quality fuels.
It was reported on June 17 by industry website
miningweekly.com that India's coal ministry has directed
government owned and operated thermal power producers to stop
all imports as there was now a surplus of fuel available from
state miner Coal India.
While directives like this may not be fully implemented and
don't apply to private power producers, they are ongoing proof
of official antagonism toward coal imports.
This means it's likely that coal importers will continue to
try and maximise their bang for their bucks and seek more higher
grade coal even as they aim to reduce volumes.
