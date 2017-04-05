April 5 Corbus Pharmaceuticals said on
Wednesday that the U.S. health regulator only requires one
positive pivotal late-stage study to support a marketing
application for its lead experimental therapy as a treatment for
scleroderma.
The drug, anabasum, which is designed to bind to the CB2
receptor found on immune cells, aims to mimic a natural process
to "turn off" chronic inflammation and scarring, without causing
immuno-suppression. It is being evaluated for use in many
inflammatory conditions, including cystic fibrosis and lupus.
The 270-patient late-stage scleroderma study is expected to
begin in the fourth quarter, with data expected in 2019, Corbus
said, adding that it was also engaging in similar discussions
with the European regulator.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)