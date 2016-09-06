LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Sanofi and Henkel are poised to
become the first non-state owned entities to sell
negative-yielding non-financial corporate bonds in euros, as the
impact of the ECB's QE programme shows no signs of loosening.
French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi and German consumer goods
producer Henkel are both set to print new deals at yields of
-0.05% on Tuesday, on 1bn January 2020 and 500m September 2018
bonds respectively.
Deutsche Bahn sold a 350m five-year deal in July at
-0.006%, but some questioned whether it counted as being the
first 'corporate' issuer to sell negative-yielding debt due to
the company being 100% state-owned.
But just two months on and 'true' corporate borrowers are
now able to match the German railway operator as the universe of
negative yielding corporate bonds continues to grow.
Over 27% of euro investment-grade corporate bonds were
quoted at a negative yield on September 2, according to
Tradeweb. The ECB has now bought more than 20bn in the sector
since it started purchases on June 8.
Henkel's A2/A rated deal will come alongside a euro,
sterling and Eurodollar three-tranche tranches, totalling
2.2bn-equivalent.
Sanofi's three-year will come alongside a 750m-850m
six-year and 1-1.15bn benchmark January 2027 deals on Tuesday.
WHO'S NEXT?
Bankers say some blue-chip corporates are keen to follow
these issuers, although the unnecessary carry costs if the
financing is not urgently needed, and the risk of such
transactions being seen as "ego-driven" are putting some off.
Morgan Stanley analysts said that the economic rationale for
buying negative yielding bonds is also "weak", as the earliest
cohort of negative corporate bonds have not seen any spread
compression after moving into negative yield territory.
"This universe of investment-grade credit is in effect a
quasi rates product and the rationale for keeping these bonds in
credit portfolios stems from either mandate/benchmark
constraints or a bias to stay with assets directly supported by
central bank purchases," the analysts added.
International companies Engie and Unilever have already sold
0% coupon bond issues with barely positive yields.
Sanofi, rated A1/AA, is expected to price later on Tuesday
via BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank,
MUFG and Natixis.
Henkel mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to
lead Tuesday's deal.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and
Robert Smith)