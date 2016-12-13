(Adds detail, context, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - The market for non-preferred senior
bank debt got off to a flying start on Tuesday as investors
ploughed more than 5bn of orders into Credit Agricole's
inaugural trade in the format.
One of 2016's most eagerly awaited deals in the European
financials market, the trade is seen as the key to unlocking a
wave of new loss absorbing senior debt to be issued by banks
across Europe as they square up to new regulations.
French peer Societe Generale has already planted a flag in
the sand for its own inaugural transaction, announcing a mandate
late on Tuesday morning.
Credit Agricole started marketing the 10-year euro benchmark
(Baa2/BBB+/A) at mid-swaps plus 125-130bp. It moved guidance to
plus 120bp (+/-5bp, will price in range), before fixing at the
tight end on books of over 5bn.
"It's gone as well as expected," said a banker away from the
deal. "People have been waiting for these trades all year."
The security has been almost a year in the making. France
proposed the instrument at the end of 2015 as a way of tackling
new global requirements to build additional layers of
loss-absorbing debt, and the enabling Loi Sapin II was finally
enacted at the weekend.
Pricing for the new instrument, which sits between
traditional senior and Tier 2 debt, became the key topic of
debate in recent months. At the final swaps plus 115bp level, a
second banker reckoned it offered 40bp over Credit Agricole's
traditional senior, with another 15bp of new issue premium on
top.
"It's definitely closer to senior than Tier 2, it's a good
precedent," he said.
"Issuers have been pushing for around 30bp versus old senior
in the run-up. It shows people have cash even ahead of year-end,
and is probably beneficial as there will be less traffic at the
start of next year."
At initial price thoughts, the bond was indicated 65bp to
70bp over a regular Credit Agricole April 2026 senior, according
to Tradeweb prices, but inside a March 2027 Tier 2 deal bid at
swaps plus 185bp.
Credit Agricole is sole bookrunner. Commerzbank, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Natixis are joint lead managers.
Societe Generale will kick off its issuance programme with a
long five-year euro (Baa3/BBB+/A). Execution is expected as
early as Wednesday following a global investor call, via sole
bookrunner Societe Generale.
"Credit Agricole went for the safe trade as French insurance
will offer very strong domestic support [for a longer trade],"
said the first banker.
"But they should have done a five-year, to crystallise the
lowest premium. I think the premium will be lower for SG."
While French banks have been eager to make inroads into
their capital issuance targets for months, these deals have a
much broader significance.
The European Commission said in November that non-preferred
debt would be the most cost-effective way for banks to comply
with the subordination requirements of global loss-absorbing
standards. This market could reach 550bn in size in the coming
years, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill,; editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)