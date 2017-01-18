US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings gather pace
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Jan 18 Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said said on Wedenesday.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse will pay a $2.48 billion cash penalty and provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Credit Suisse had announced the agreement in principle on Dec. 23. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told Reuters.
* Revenue from cloud business jumps by 115 pct (Adds context from conference call, executive comments)